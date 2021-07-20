Gunfire at one Baylor-area complex leads to drug arrest at another

A report of shots fired early Tuesday at The Outpost Apartments near Baylor University led Waco police to arrest a man nearby on multiple drug charges.

Officers responded to the apartments at 2415 S. University Park at 2:43 a.m., according to a release from the Waco Police Department. Callers told dispatch that shots were fired, and some reported seeing blood, though officers could find no blood or shell casings at the scene.

Around the same time, Baylor Police Department alerted Waco police of a suspect at The Domain Apartments about half a mile away 2825 University Parks Drive, driving a white Chevy Malibu that matched witnesses' description, police said.

Waco officers arrived at The Domain they found that the suspect and vehicle matched witnesses' descriptions, police said.

A canine unit was called and located 29.3 grams of cocaine, 38.6 grams of methamphetamine, 49.4 grams of marijuana, and 49.6 grams of an unknown white powdery substance.

Officers identified the man as John Michael Herrera but could not provide age or hometown information. He was arrested on multiple possession charges and transported to McLennan County Jail where he was being held Tuesday on a bond totaling $41,000.

Police said they believe the two incidents are connected, but they charged Herrera with possession as there wasn’t enough credible evidence to link him to the shots fired.

