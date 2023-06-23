Hewitt police have arrested a 38-year-old man after he was accused of sexually assaulting three children and photographing their abuse.

Bryan Christopher Saenz, of Hewitt, was booked into McLennan County Jail Thursday on three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony; and three counts indecency with a child with sexual contact, a second-degree felony, according to jail records.

According to Saenz’s arrest warrant, Hewitt police were first informed of the alleged assaults Wednesday when the mother of the victims, all of whom were under the age of 16, reported the abuse to police. The children told police Saenz had been sexually assaulting them for several years, with one of the children stating it began when she was 10, the affidavit says.

The affidavit states the children reported Saenz sexually assaulted them in several different ways and took videos of the assaults. The children also reported Saenz took photographs and videos of them, both naked and while only wearing underwear, and stored the photos in a “secret album,” the affidavit states.

Hewitt police Assistant Chief Tuck Saunders said since the assaults took place over a prolonged period of time, police are still investigating Saenz to determine if there are other victims, and said more charges may come in the case.

Saenz remained in the jail Friday on bond totaling $2.3 million. Aggravated sexual assault of a child carries a sentence between five to 99 years in prison and a lifetime sex offender status, and indecency with a child with sexual contact carries a sentence between two to 20 years.