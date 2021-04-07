Hewitt man arrested on sexual assault of child charge

A 57-year-old Hewitt man was arrested Wednesday after a child reported he had sexually assaulted her twice in recent years, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Nathan Andrew Mennenga, 57, was arrested on two second-degree felony charges of sexual assault of a child after Hewitt police received reports in February of an assault in 2016 or 2017, when the child, who is from Oklahoma, was 5 or 6 years old, and another assault last year, according to the affidavit.

During the first incident, Mennenga performed oral sex on the child while she was sleeping on the couch of his home, the affidavit states.

The second incident happened last year early in the COVID-19 pandemic, after the child was sent to live with Mennenga for homeschooling, according to the document. The child reported Mennenga touched her private area with his hand and penetrated her with his fingers while she was sleeping on the couch, according to the affidavit.

Mennenga remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $100,000.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.