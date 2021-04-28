Hewitt man indicted in sexual assault of child

A 57-year-old Hewitt man was indicted Thursday in the sexual assault of his girlfriend's relative.

Nathan Andrew Mennenga was indicted on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, which carries a minimum penalty of 25 years in prison with no parole and up to life in prison with no parole.

Mennenga was arrested earlier this month after a girl reported to Hewitt police that Mennenga sexually assaulted her at his residence in 2016 or 2017 when she was 5 or 6.

The girl also reported that he sexually assaulted her last year, according to an arrest affidavit.

The girl told police that Mennenga sexually abused her the first time while she was asleep on a couch at his home, the affidavit states.

She reported the second incident happened last year during the COVID-19 pandemic after she was sent to live with her relative and Mennenga for homeschooling, according to the document. The child reported Mennenga sexually assaulted her again as she slept on the couch, according to the affidavit.

Mennenga remains in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Mennenga's attorney, Darren Obenoskey, declined comment on his indictment.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.