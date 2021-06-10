Hewitt PD arrests man accused of chasing stepfather with knife

The Hewitt Police Department arrested a man this week after he allegedly chased his stepfather through his residence with a knife.
Hewitt officers responded to a call at 7:47 p.m. Monday to the 900 block of Vail Highlands on reports of a verbal disturbance in progress.
Dispatch had been informed that Johnthan Kyle Carr, 31, was standing outside his stepfather’s bedroom door with a knife, according to an arrest affidavit.
When officers arrived, the front door was locked, but they heard Carr yell at his stepfather not to open the door, according to the report.
Officers were able to enter the garage as the overhead door was open.
According to the affidavit, the stepfather ran into the garage and told the officers that Carr had a knife.
Police Chief Jim Devlin said officers drew their service pistols, which were kept in a "low-ready" position, and commanded Carr to come out of the residence with his hands up.
Officers were able to de-escalate the situation and Carr complied with their demands, Devlin said.
After the officers had arrested Carr, they spoke with the stepfather, who told officers that Carr has a mental illness and was having a medical incident that led him to accuse the stepfather of raping his girlfriend.
The stepfather told police Carr had grabbed a knife and held it above his shoulder when the stepfather ran into his bedroom to lock the door and call 911. According to the affidavit, the stepfather exited his bedroom when he heard police knock on the front door but ran to the garage when Carr yelled at him to not open the door.
Devlin said the officers responded to a disturbance call, not a mental health call.
"This is somebody that is armed with a weapon," Devlin said. "At that point in time, nobody knows they have a mental illness."
After officers placed Carr into custody they entered the residence, where they saw two knives on a table next to the door that connected out to the garage. The affidavit also said officers reported that the stepfather’s bedroom door had extensive damage and appeared to have been kicked in.
Carr was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and booked into McLennan County Jail where his bond is set at $10,000.