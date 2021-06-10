Hewitt PD arrests man accused of chasing stepfather with knife

The Hewitt Police Department arrested a man this week after he allegedly chased his stepfather through his residence with a knife.

Hewitt officers responded to a call at 7:47 p.m. Monday to the 900 block of Vail Highlands on reports of a verbal disturbance in progress.

Dispatch had been informed that Johnthan Kyle Carr, 31, was standing outside his stepfather’s bedroom door with a knife, according to an arrest affidavit.

When officers arrived, the front door was locked, but they heard Carr yell at his stepfather not to open the door, according to the report.

Officers were able to enter the garage as the overhead door was open.

According to the affidavit, the stepfather ran into the garage and told the officers that Carr had a knife.

Police Chief Jim Devlin said officers drew their service pistols, which were kept in a "low-ready" position, and commanded Carr to come out of the residence with his hands up.

Officers were able to de-escalate the situation and Carr complied with their demands, Devlin said.