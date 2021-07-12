Hewitt PD arrests three more in park shooting

Hewitt police officers arrived on the scene and began searching the area for the possible suspect at around 6:41 p.m.

The man was deemed in stable condition and released sometime overnight.

Detectives began investigating the incident, following up on multiple leads. Through the investigation, they were able to identify both Holliday and Haynes.

According to an arrest affidavit, Holliday was identified as one of the occupants of the vehicle and was arrested on June 26. He is facing four aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges as well as one charge for engaging in organized crime.

According to the affidavit, Haynes was identified as the driver of the vehicle. She told detectives that she had picked up the male suspects and drove them to Hewitt Park, driving them from the scene after the shooting.

Haynes was arrested on June 24 and is facing four charges for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and one charge for engaging in organized crime, both first-degree felonies.

Hewitt police have identified an additional male who was in the car, but no arrests have been made. Detectives are still attempting to identify one remaining male.