Hewitt PD arrests three more in park shooting

Hewitt Police have arrested three more people in connection with a shooting at Hewitt Park on June 23, bringing the total number of arrested suspects to five.
In a news release Monday, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin announced 17-year-old Akeirea Lucas, 18-year-old Cecil Holliday and 20-year-old William Morgan are the latest to be arrested in connection to the incident that injured a 21-year-old man.
They were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both felony charges.
Police last week arrested 17-year-old Karon Kenneth Holliday and 20-year-old Desiree Nakay Haynes were arrested last week.
Police used video evidence and eyewitness accounts to identify the suspects, according to the news release.
On June 23, shortly before 7 p.m., the victim was shot in the leg following an argument between him and one occupant of a maroon sedan that was parked near the basketball court at Hewitt Park.
After the argument the suspect went back to the vehicle and returned a few minutes later to confront the victim once more, this time armed, police said.
Witnesses told officers that the suspect returned and struck the victim in the head with the stock end of the weapon and continued to strike until the victim was able to get up and run away. According to Devlin, the suspect fired multiple rounds, hitting the man at least once before witnesses pulled him into their vehicle and transported him to Ascension Providence hospital.
Hewitt police officers arrived on the scene and began searching the area for the possible suspect at around 6:41 p.m.
The man was deemed in stable condition and released sometime overnight.
Detectives began investigating the incident, following up on multiple leads. Through the investigation, they were able to identify both Holliday and Haynes.
According to an arrest affidavit, Holliday was identified as one of the occupants of the vehicle and was arrested on June 26. He is facing four aggravated assault with deadly weapon charges as well as one charge for engaging in organized crime.
According to the affidavit, Haynes was identified as the driver of the vehicle. She told detectives that she had picked up the male suspects and drove them to Hewitt Park, driving them from the scene after the shooting.
Haynes was arrested on June 24 and is facing four charges for aggravated assault with deadly weapon and one charge for engaging in organized crime, both first-degree felonies.
Hewitt police have identified an additional male who was in the car, but no arrests have been made. Detectives are still attempting to identify one remaining male.
According to the affidavit, detectives were able to obtain video footage showing the vehicle leaving the scene and identified that vehicle as a maroon 2014 Honda According with Texas license plates.