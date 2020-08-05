Hewitt PD: Third suspect arrested in sex abuse of teens

A third man accused of sex crimes against two teenagers in Hewitt was arrested Wednesday, arrest affidavits state.

George Anthony Spratt Jr., 56, of Waco, was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child and a third-degree felony charge of indecency with a child.

His arrest is allegedly connected to the arrest last month of Willie Ross Davis Jr., 59, of Hewitt, on charges of sexually assaulting two teenage boys and videotaping the actions on his cellphone.

Police executed a search warrant on Davis' phone after his arrest and uncovered video of Spratt abusing the two teenage boys in May and July, the affidavit states.

Last week, Hewitt police also arrested Micah Garrett Prather, 20, of Waco, on charges he sexually abused the same two teenage boys over the course of the last several months, affidavit states. Video found on Davis' phone allegedly showed Prather engaging in sexual abuse of the 16-year-old boy.