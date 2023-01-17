 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hewitt police: Man broke into home, sexually assaulted woman who had protective order

Hewitt police arrested a man Sunday who they say broke into a woman’s home while she was asleep, beat her and raped her.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday, Alto Junior Rhodes, 52, of Hewitt, broke into a home in the 100 block of Royal Lane, the residence of a woman who has a protective order against him, according to his arrest affidavits. Rhodes choked the woman, threw her to the floor fracturing her wrist and sexually assaulted her multiple times, the affidavits say.

Alto Junior Rhodes

Rhodes

The woman told police Rhodes “ordered her to either use methamphetamine with him or perform oral sex on him,” before the first sexual assault, then “dragged her by her hair into the bedroom” and sexually assaulted her again, an affidavit says.

The woman eventually convinced Rhodes to leave the residence and sought help once he left, according to an affidavit.

Police obtained warrants for Rhodes’ arrest and at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday went to the 800 block of Majestic Drive to serve the warrants. He led officers on a foot chase and gave a false name when they cornered him near a dumpster, an affidavit says.

Police arrested Rhodes on a first-degree felony charge of burglary of a habitation; a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault; third-degree felony charges of retaliation, violation of a protective order and assault family-violence by impeding breathing; and a Class A misdemeanor charge of evading arrest.

He remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $185,000.

