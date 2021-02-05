 Skip to main content
Hewitt Police search for man who robbed store at gunpoint
Hewitt Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint early Thursday morning, making off with between $55 and $75.

Officers responded to the robbery at Stripes Convenience Store, 514 Sun Valley Blvd., at 4:26 a.m. Employees reported a young man lingered in the store for a few minutes before one of them asked if he needed help and he responded by pulling a pistol from his pocket and demanding money, according to a Hewitt Police Department press release.

After a clerk emptied a register into a bag the suspect provided, he ran south on Old Temple Road, then left the area in a black sedan, according to the press release. Surveillance cameras at the store captured robbery, and surveillance cameras at another nearby business captured the sedan, the press release states.

Anyone with information about the robbery can call the Hewitt Police Department at 666-6272.

