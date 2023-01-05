Hewitt police: Threats with gun land woman in jail

Hewitt police arrested a woman Wednesday on suspicion of pointing a firearm at her husband and a child in front of the home she shared with him.

Police reported Shawna Kay King, 51, threatened her husband and a juvenile girl with a firearm Tuesday at a home in the 300 block of Bowie Lane.

“(The girl) began recording as they were driving up the driveway and provided video of Shawna pointing the firearm at them and waving it in the air,” King’s arrest affidavit says.

After an argument with King on Tuesday, King’s husband and the youth left the home to “allow Shawna King to cool off,” and when the two returned later, they saw King sitting in a chair at the end of the driveway, according to the affidavit.

King then pointed the firearm at them, the affidavit says.

“They began backing out of the driveway in an attempt to get away from Shawna and she began waving the firearm in the air,” the affidavit says.

King’s husband and the girl reported the incident later Tuesday at the Hewitt Police Department.

King remained jailed Thursday on two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence, with bail set at $40,000.