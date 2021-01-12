Hewitt teens accused of leaving dogs caged for a week, charged with animal cruelty

A Hewitt man and woman were arrested Friday on four animal cruelty charges after they left four dogs confined to two crates for a week, according to arrest affidavits.

Hewitt police responded to a call at a residence Jan. 5, and when someone who lived there let them in, officers immediately noticed an "overpowering odor of feces," then, under blankets, found one dog in a small metal crate and three others confined to a second crate, according to an affidavit.

Later, a medical exam showed all four dogs were under weight and had feces matted into their fur, and they were taken to Central Texas Humane Society for treatment, the affidavit states.

Ashton Miller and Vincenzo Miller, both 19, told police they left the dogs in the crates while they left to visit family in Pennsylvania between Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 and that they thought they left enough food and water in the crates, according to the affidavit. The food was covered in “mold, feces and urine,” according to the affidavit.

Both were arrested and booked into McLennan County Jail on Friday and have since been released on $8,000 bond each.

The dogs need medical treatment for injured paws, and some have worms and will require a special diet while they recover, said Reagan Daughtry, a Humane Society animal rescue liaison. Veterinarians estimate the dogs are between four and five years old, but all four have broken teeth that make determining their ages more challenging, Daughtry said. Once they have recovered, they will be transferred to a nonprofit rescue operation, she said.

