High court reinstates sex assault conviction for ex-BU athlete Ukwuachu

For the second time in two years, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has reversed the Waco intermediate appeals court and reinstated the sexual assault conviction of former Baylor football player Sam Ukwuachu.

In a 9-0 opinion issued Wednesday, the state's highest criminal court said the 10th Court of Appeals erred by concluding the state introduced false testimony through cell phone records to impeach two defense witnesses.

The Court of Criminal Appeals sent the case back to the 10th Court for consideration of other appellate issues not yet considered.

Ukwuachu was convicted in August 2015 of sexually assaulting a female soccer player, and a jury sentenced him to 10 years probation. His trial put a spotlight on sexual violence issues at Baylor that led to the ouster of football coach Art Briles and university president Ken Starr.

Ukwuachu claimed the sexual encounter was consensual.

In reversing the 10th Court decision, the Court of Criminal Appeals said the phone records in question were not introduced into evidence or made a part of the record.

"Further, no expert testimony was introduced to establish that the state misled the jury regarding any particular information shown in the records," the opinion states.