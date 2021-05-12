High court vacates Petetan's death sentence in Waco capital murder case

Prosecutors Michael Jarrett and Greg Davis also offered evidence to dispute Petetan's intellectual disability claim. However, the Court of Criminal Appeals found "the jury’s rejection of Petetan's affirmative defense of intellectual disability was against the great weight and preponderance of the evidence" and the court set aside his death sentence.

"Our courts have been clear. We do not execute people with disabilities," Tuegel said. "Our trial team worked for years developing and gathering the evidence cited in this court opinion that ultimately showed our client was intellectually disabled and under U.S. and Texas law should not have been given a death sentence.

"That is the great problem with the death penalty, and one of a number of reasons I am against it. We have an imperfect system. The original verdict is evidence of the unfairness and problem with the death penalty in this country. I am so grateful this one was corrected before it was too late. Sadly, we know that has not always been the case."

Reaves said the Court of Criminal Appeals ruling was "predictable." He said that is why he asked that Petetan's trial be delayed until the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in an appeal of the state’s definition of “mental retardation” in the 1980 conviction of Bobby James Moore, who murdered a store clerk in Houston in 1980.