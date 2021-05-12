High court vacates Petetan's death sentence in Waco capital murder case

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday vacated the death sentence of Carnell Petetan in the 2012 death of his estranged wife, ruling a McLennan County jury was wrong to decide Petetan is not intellectually disabled.
Petetan, 45, now will be returned to McLennan County for a new sentencing hearing. The state's highest criminal court did not set aside his capital murder conviction, although Petetan also has writs pending challenging his guilt.
Nelson Barnes, McLennan County first assistant district attorney, said the court's ruling does not preclude the state from seeking the death penalty against Petetan again. However, Barnes said his office is still "trying to digest" the ruling and has not determined if it will seek the death penalty again.
If it does not and Petetan's capital murder conviction stands, he will be sentenced to life without parole, the only other option in capital murder cases, officials said.
Petetan was represented at his 2014 trial in 19th State District Court by attorneys Michelle Tuegel, Russ Hunt and Walter M. Reaves Jr. They offered evidence of Petetan's IQ and neurological issues that their expert witnesses said made Petetan intellectually disabled and, therefore, ineligible for the death penalty.
Prosecutors Michael Jarrett and Greg Davis also offered evidence to dispute Petetan's intellectual disability claim. However, the Court of Criminal Appeals found "the jury’s rejection of Petetan's affirmative defense of intellectual disability was against the great weight and preponderance of the evidence" and the court set aside his death sentence.
"Our courts have been clear. We do not execute people with disabilities," Tuegel said. "Our trial team worked for years developing and gathering the evidence cited in this court opinion that ultimately showed our client was intellectually disabled and under U.S. and Texas law should not have been given a death sentence.
"That is the great problem with the death penalty, and one of a number of reasons I am against it. We have an imperfect system. The original verdict is evidence of the unfairness and problem with the death penalty in this country. I am so grateful this one was corrected before it was too late. Sadly, we know that has not always been the case."
Reaves said the Court of Criminal Appeals ruling was "predictable." He said that is why he asked that Petetan's trial be delayed until the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in an appeal of the state’s definition of “mental retardation” in the 1980 conviction of Bobby James Moore, who murdered a store clerk in Houston in 1980.
The Supreme Court ruled Moore’s guilt is apparent, but his death sentence is considered cruel and unusual punishment since he suffers from an intellectual disability.