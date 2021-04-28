High-speed chase ends in North Waco with aid of helicopter

Authorities used patrol cars and a helicopter to chase a car theft suspect from Downsville to North Waco on Wednesday morning and arrested him after disabling the vehicle and pursuing him on foot, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

McNamara said the suspect, whose identity has not been released yet, stole a vehicle sometime Wednesday night, and deputies tracked the stolen car to Downsville, just south of Waco.

An officer attempted to pull over the vehicle but the driver failed to stop, initiating a high-speed pursuit into Waco near Baylor University, where deputies called off the chase due to the risk to the public.

The sheriff's office used a helicopter to locate the vehicle. Authorities saw the driver leave the first car at an apartment complex and steal a second vehicle, a silver Kia.

The pursuit of the new vehicle continued, leading officers into East Waco and across the river into North Waco.

A sheriff's deputy disabled the vehicle in the 1800 block of North 18th Street near Kitok restaurant, using "pursuit intervention technique," in which the patrol car strikes the back corner of the car it is pursuing.