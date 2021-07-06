House fire near Hewitt Elementary investigated as possible arson

The Waco Fire Department is investigating a Tuesday morning house fire near Hewitt Elementary School as a possible arson.
Waco Fire Lt. Keith Guillory said firefighters responded at about 5:15 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house in the 2000 block of Ramada Drive when they arrived.
Firefighters forced entry to search the house and did not find anyone inside, Guillory said. They had the fire under control by 5:30, and it is under investigation as a possible arson, he said.
No further information was available.
Amaris E. Rodriguez
Reporter
Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.
