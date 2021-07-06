 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
House fire near Hewitt Elementary investigated as possible arson
0 comments

House fire near Hewitt Elementary investigated as possible arson

{{featured_button_text}}

The Waco Fire Department is investigating a Tuesday morning house fire near Hewitt Elementary School as a possible arson.

Waco Fire Lt. Keith Guillory said firefighters responded at about 5:15 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house in the 2000 block of Ramada Drive when they arrived.

Firefighters forced entry to search the house and did not find anyone inside, Guillory said. They had the fire under control by 5:30, and it is under investigation as a possible arson, he said.

No further information was available.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert