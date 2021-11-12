 Skip to main content
Houston man found dead outside Riesel gas station
POLICE REPORT

Houston man found dead outside Riesel gas station

A 46-year-old Houston man was found dead Thursday morning outside a CEFCO gas station in Riesel, police reported.

Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow identified the man as Patrick Saunders.

Officers were dispatched to the gas station, 201 W. Frederick St., at about 8:30 a.m. on a call about a man who was asleep in a car and not walking up.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Krumnow said.

He said foul play is not suspected, but an autopsy is being conducted to determine the cause of death.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Illinois.

