Houston PD official would be Waco's first Black, female police chief if confirmed

The city narrowed a nationwide search for five candidates during a previous candidate search for the position in June, then restarted the search, citing the need for more community input amid a national dialogue about the relationship between police and racial minorities.

The new process included a community stakeholder panel that started meeting in October, an online survey and at city libraries asking what residents want in a new chief.

Waco NAACP President Peaches Henry, who served on the community panel, said restarting the police chief search was a “courageous” move on the city manager’s part and the changes to the process made the search more inclusive.

“I think doing so has really given the community a sense of engagement and ownership of the process, so I think that’s great,” Henry said.

Henry said she was impressed by Victorian’s experience as a patrol officer, sergeant, lieutenant, captain and assistant chief, but also with her academic experience. Victorian has taught courses on technology, ethics, contemporary policing issues and racial disparities as an adjunct professor at Southern New Hampshire University.

“I just think she’s going to be a role model for young people, especially young women of color,” Henry said.

Victorian also won the 2018 Public Interface award from the American Society of Public Administration for her community engagement work.

