Attorneys sorted through hundreds of potential jurors Monday in the retrial of a former Waco day care owner accused in the 2013 death of an infant.

Visiting Judge David Hodges is set to preside in the 19th State District Court trial of Marian Fraser, 59, who faces a murder charge in the death of a 4-month-old who died of a Benadryl overdose while in Fraser’s home-based Spoiled Rotten Day Care.

Fort Worth defense attorneys Christy Jack, Letty Martinez and Alex Thornton, together with McLennan County prosecutors Will Hix and Tara Avants, conducted private jury selection questioning in Hodges’ chambers in the county courthouse annex most of the day Monday.

The group began these interviews with a few potential jurors around 11 a.m. and continued with a group of about 100 at 1 p.m. Hodges' usual docket includes the county’s mental health court and filling in for other county and district judges as appointed.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals effectively granted Fraser a new trial in 2020, following a long series of appellate actions that included a state appeals court reversing her conviction in 2017.

Fraser was convicted of murder in this case in the 19th District Court in 2015 and sentenced to 50 years in prison. She was accused of causing the death of 4-month-old Clara Felton by giving the infant Benadryl at her Waco day care without the permission of her parents. Fraser has said she did not give the girl Benadryl. Clara’s grandfather is County Judge Scott Felton.

The longest and most complex jury selection process conducted recently in McLennan County began with the summoning of 700 for a single trial, courthouse officials said. This is approximately twice the number of potential jurors usually summoned for all the jury trials — district and county — for a week.

Out of 700, around 320 to 350 reported to the courthouse annex Friday. These were randomly whittled down to 150 who filled out questionnaires, officials said.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys reviewed these questionnaires and informed a few potential jurors they were excused from the single interviews Monday, officials said. The day started with 108 potential jurors and 95 are expected to return for the usual selection process beginning Tuesday morning, officials said.

Fraser’s defense attorneys have filed several motions since Jan 1. Most recently, Jack filed motions to apply for probation of her sentence and to have the jury decide Fraser’s punishment in the event of conviction.

In January, Jack requested a change of venue to move the trial to another county, saying Fraser couldn’t get a fair trial with an impartial jury in McLennan County because of the press and television news coverage.

Hodges delayed a ruling on this motion until jury selection could be completed. He also issued a gag order Jan. 10 to prevent attorneys on the case from talking to the press and briefly attempted to prevent the press from reporting on the case. The following day Hodges vacated the portion of the order restraining the press from reporting.

Former District Attorney Abel Reyna recused himself and the McLennan County District Attorney's Office from the case because of personal connections to it. However, last year outgoing District Attorney Barry Johnson assigned prosecutors to the case, and this year his successor, Josh Tetens, continued to have prosecutors work on it.

Hodges, a former McLennan County court-at-law judge, was appointed to replace 19th State District Court Judge Thomas West when he recused himself in the retrial due to personal connections. In the original trial 54th State District Court Judge Matt Johnson recused himself and 19th State District Court Judge Ralph Strother presided. Judge Johnson now sits on the 10th Court of Appeals, and Strother has retired.