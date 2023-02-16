Limestone Medical Center in Groesbeck remained on lockdown late Thursday afternoon due to an unspecified incident, a hospital spokesperson said.

Groesbeck Independent School District also implemented additional security measures, including delaying the release of students, at about 2:30 p.m. due to the incident at the hospital at 701 McClintic Drive, less than a mile from Groesbeck High School.

Before 4 p.m. the school district had resumed pickup after determining the incident was confined to the hospital, according to messages on the school's website.

Limestone County Sheriff's Office and Groesbeck Police Department officials could not immediately be reached. People answering the phones at those agencies said officers were at the scene and unavailable for comment.