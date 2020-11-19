Indictment: Elm Mott church secretary stole $173K

A former church secretary who admitted embezzling more than $150,000 from an Elm Mott church was indicted Thursday on a first-degree felony charge.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted 50-year-old Angela Jean Wagner on a charge of theft of more than $150,000 but less than $300,000 from a nonprofit.

According to court records, the pastor at First Baptist Church of Elm Mott ordered an audit of church finances after a check to an air and heating company bounced in November 2019.

Wagner, who had worked as secretary/treasurer since 2013, admitted stealing church funds by using the church debit card for personal expenses, according to court records. An audit completed in February revealed $173,370 was embezzled from the church, an arrest affidavit shows.

The charge is bumped from a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, to a first-degree, punishable by up to life in prison, because of the church’s nonprofit status.

The affidavit alleges Wagner stole the money over the course of almost three years beginning in February 2017.

Wagner’s attorney, Rod Goble, said Wagner is “very sorry for her actions,” adding she cooperated with authorities from the beginning.

