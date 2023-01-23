Indictment: Waco ex-con sexually assaulted sleeping woman

A Waco man with several felony convictions has been indicted on charges that he committed sexual assault in June 2022, just months after his release from state jail on a theft conviction.

Clifton Jamon Wormley, 44, of Waco, has been held on $10,000 bail at McLennan County Jail since November on the sexual assault charge dating to June 4, 2022. He also faces three Class C misdemeanor drug charges.

He previously had three county jail convictions and three state jail convictions, a check of felony records at the courthouse shows.

In the June sexual assault case, a woman told police that she went to sleep fully dressed and woke up with her leggings pulled down as Wormley was engaged in a sex act to which she did not give consent, according to a heavily redacted affidavit, which does not reveal the address of the incident.

The woman told police she knew Wormley but they were not romantically or intimately involved, the affidavit says. She reported that she allowed Wormley to stay at her residence in the morning hours of June 4.

Wormley admitted to the sex act during an interview with a detective, the affidavit states.

He also said the woman had been intoxicated and “just didn’t remember what happened,” the affidavit states. He claimed the woman “removed her leggings in front of him before going to bed,” the affidavit states.

The lead detective also wrote that Wormley “provided several deception indicators during this interview.”

A DNA analysis of the woman’s leggings done at the Texas Department of Public Safety Waco Crime Lab found it highly likely that Wormley contributed to the DNA profile in the leggings, the affidavit states.

The woman and her mother both told police that she went to bed wearing her leggings, and the analysis supports the woman's version of events, the affidavit states.

The woman and her brother both told police that she had not been drinking that night, the affidavit states. The lead detective also reviewed audio of the 911 call and did not observe any indicators that the victim was intoxicated.

A McLennan County grand jury indicted Wormley on sexual assault charges Jan. 19.

Wormley had been released in early 2022 from state jail, where he finished the remaining six months of a sentence he received in 2021 after pleading guilty to theft.