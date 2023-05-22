A teen found shot to death May 2 near Estella Maxey apartments allegedly had attempted to steal a handgun before his death, an official said.

The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force earlier this month arrested Ruben Villa Lee Dominguez, 17, in Freestone County on a murder charge in the shooting of Tercquan Johnson, 17, near Estella Maxey apartments.

Dominguez was transferred to McLennan County Jail from Freestone County on May 15 and remains here on a $1 million bond.

A confidential informant confirmed to Texas Rangers investigators that Johnson met with Dominguez for a gun sale and attempted to steal the gun, according to an affidavit Waco police released Monday.

Waco police officers found Johnson's body in the roadway near the 1900 block of J.J. Flewellen Road near the Estella Maxey public housing complex, after responding to a call of a shooting around 8:45 p.m. May 2, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time.

Autopsy results show Johnson was shot in his left leg and in his head and neck, the affidavit says.

The lead detective determined from surveillance video, physical evidence and information on cell phones that Johnson had a meeting with people in black Cadillac CTS for an illegal gun sale before he died, the affidavit says.

Video shows Johnson meeting with people in a black Cadillac CTS, then running from the vehicle moments before the shooting, the affidavit says.

The Cadillac’s driver exited the vehicle and fired several shots at Johnson before fleeing in the car, the affidavit says.

The lead detective determined that Dominguez is associated with a 2010 black Cadillac CTS, and found that he had traded phone messages with Johnson about a gun sale, the affidavit says. After the shooting, the people with the CTS fled and dumped the vehicle in Fort Worth. Fort Worth police found the vehicle and returned it to Waco police for processing under a warrant, the affidavit says.