Injured Waco worker sues Pilgrim's Pride over floor collapse

A contract worker who was badly injured when a floor collapsed Jan. 26 at the Pilgrim's Pride plant in Waco is suing the poultry company and two of its managers.
Daniel Kendall and a co-worker from Baker Refrigeration Co. were injured and their supervisor was killed when the floor of the area where they were working above a storage room collapsed.
Kendall, who is from Arkansas, was "catastrophically injured," according to the lawsuit filed Monday in Waco's 170th State District Court.
Kendall's wife, Lauren, joined him as a plaintiff in the lawsuit, which names as defendants Pilgrim's Pride Corp., project engineer Christopher Bentley and complex manager Kyle Martin.
Clayton Haley, a Nacogdoches attorney who represents Pilgrim's Pride, did not return phone messages left at his office. Neither Bentley nor Martin responded to messages left at the plant.
Waco attorney Jim Dunnam, who represents the Kendalls with Houston attorney Robert Ammons, said the injuries and death were preventable.
"Holding the wrongdoers accountable for this tragedy is the best way to assure we never let anything like this ever happen again, in Waco or anywhere else," Dunnam said.
Daniel Kendall, who suffered a crushed pelvis and multiple fractures, is seeking at least $1 million in damages in the suit, which alleges negligence on the part of Pilgrim's Pride officials.
The lawsuit states the Baker Refrigeration crew's scope of work was limited to the refrigeration aspect of a plant renovation project and they had been working there several days cutting pipe when the collapse occurred.
The suit alleges Pilgrim's Pride has a company policy that prohibits the use of a general contractor for plant projects and put Bentley, who the suit claims has no engineering education or license, in charge of duties normally undertaken by a general contractor.
Bentley was aware the floor where the crew was working was unstable and "dangerous," according to the lawsuit.
"Bentley has admitted that as recently as the day before the fatal floor collapse, while in the storage room below the area where the Baker Refrigeration crew had been assigned to work, Bentley saw the storage room ceiling (which also served as the walking and working surface where the Baker Refrigeration crew was assigned to work) flexing and bowing," the suit states. "Bentley knew that the floor was not strong enough or safe enough to have the Baker Refrigeration crew in the work area before the fatal floor collapse occurred."
Bentley failed to warn the crew of the conditions or close off the area, the suit alleges.
"Without notifying others at Pilgrim's or completing a feasibility analysis, Bentley claims that he specifically approved of a plan to use a scissors lift device (which was intended to elevate personnel) as a brace to support the weak and dangerous floor of the work area so that the Baker Refrigeration crew could continue to work in the area and remove the pipe for Pilgrim's," the suit states.
The suit claims Martin saw the crew working in the area and failed to warn them of the "dangerous condition which was undeniably now known by Pilgrim's management, including its project engineer."
The suit claims Bentley was negligent by assigning Kendall's crew to work in an area with a "weak, unstable and dangerous floor;" was not properly trained to serve as general contractor for the renovation project; negligently exercised general supervisory authority over the work site; and failed to properly inspect the floor.
Martin, the suit claims, was negligent by failing to act as a reasonable and prudent complex manager and failing to properly warn the workers of the conditions.
The lawsuit claims Pilgrim's Pride was negligent by failing to properly perform safety audits; failing to warn others of the dangerous floor; and by maintaining a company policy prohibiting the use of a general contractor, which resulted in "poorly and improperly trained employees" acting as a general contractor's representative.