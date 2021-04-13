Injured Waco worker sues Pilgrim's Pride over floor collapse

Daniel Kendall, who suffered a crushed pelvis and multiple fractures, is seeking at least $1 million in damages in the suit, which alleges negligence on the part of Pilgrim's Pride officials.

The lawsuit states the Baker Refrigeration crew's scope of work was limited to the refrigeration aspect of a plant renovation project and they had been working there several days cutting pipe when the collapse occurred.

The suit alleges Pilgrim's Pride has a company policy that prohibits the use of a general contractor for plant projects and put Bentley, who the suit claims has no engineering education or license, in charge of duties normally undertaken by a general contractor.

Bentley was aware the floor where the crew was working was unstable and "dangerous," according to the lawsuit.

"Bentley has admitted that as recently as the day before the fatal floor collapse, while in the storage room below the area where the Baker Refrigeration crew had been assigned to work, Bentley saw the storage room ceiling (which also served as the walking and working surface where the Baker Refrigeration crew was assigned to work) flexing and bowing," the suit states. "Bentley knew that the floor was not strong enough or safe enough to have the Baker Refrigeration crew in the work area before the fatal floor collapse occurred."