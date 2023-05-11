A Texas prison inmate serving time for killing his brother-in-law pleaded guilty Thursday to the 2004 strangulation death of a 40-year-old Waco woman and received a 13-year sentence in a plea deal.

Gilberto Zapata Ortiz, 55, pleaded guilty before Judge Thomas West in Waco’s 19th State District Court to murder Thursday as a first-degree felony in the Jan. 25, 2004, death of Pamela Moore. Moore’s body was found along an isolated stretch of Old Mexia Road between Boys Ranch Road and Selby Lane, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

Before sentencing Ortiz, West asked McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Will Hix if the state insisted on a 13-year sentence, and Hix affirmed.

“She had a 4-year-old child, a mother and four sisters, and you took her life,” Moore’s sister, Lisa Thomas, said Thursday in a victim impact statement. “She didn’t deserve that. This has been bothering me since 2004.”

Repeating several times, “You took her life,” Thomas wept during her statement.

Thomas said that because of what Ortiz did, her family and her sister’s child in particular are still having a hard time dealing with Moore’s death.

Another of Moore’s family members sat with Thomas in the courtroom, but chose not to speak.

Ortiz was indicted Sept. 25, 2019 based on DNA and other evidence, the Tribune-Herald reported at the time. At the time of his indictment he was serving time in a Fort Stockton prison unit for voluntary manslaughter in the 1990 death of his brother-in-law in Harris County, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

He was convicted in that case in 1995. At the time of Moore’s death in 2004, Ortiz was out on parole, the Tribune-Herald previously reported. A 2012 parole violation in McLennan County sent Ortiz back to prison in his voluntary manslaughter conviction, the Tribune-Herald previously reported.

Moore's death remained unsolved until the McLennan County Sheriff's Office cold case unit reopened it in 2019 and DNA and other evidence revealed Ortiz as the lead suspect, authorities have said.

A courthouse official said Thursday that time Ortiz served for his conviction in his brother-in-law’s 1990 death began counting toward his murder sentence in Moore’s death upon his indictment in 2019. A complex calculation involving time served and mandatory release dates means that all of Ortiz’s state time will be completed in 2025, the official said.

Upon release from Texas prison, Ortiz will then face a federal deportation hearing as his jail records include an immigration detainer.