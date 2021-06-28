Inmate who spent 52 years behind bars in Limestone County murder dies in prison

Carlos Don Stultz, who served 52 years in prison for killing girls in Limestone and Dallas counties, died in prison last week while waiting for word on his request for medical parole.

Stultz, 78, died of natural causes, said Limestone County Attorney Roy DeFriend, who waged a decades-long fight to keep Stultz from being released.

Stultz was denied parole at least 29 times, and each time he came up for review, DeFriend sent out the word and was joined by hundreds of Limestone County residents in protesting Stultz's release. Two years ago, Stultz's own daughter opposed his release, telling parole officials her father threatened to kill her grandmother if he were ever paroled.

Stultz was a ranch hand living in Mexia with a wife who was five months pregnant when he was convicted of killing 17-year-old high school student Kathy Jones at her Mexia home in 1969.

He also was convicted of killing 12-year-old Karen Kubat in Dallas, also in 1969. He was sentenced to death, but his sentence was commuted to life after the U.S. Supreme Court declared the death penalty unconstitutional in 1972.