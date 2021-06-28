Inmate who spent 52 years behind bars in Limestone County murder dies in prison

Carlos Don Stultz, who served 52 years in prison for killing girls in Limestone and Dallas counties, died in prison last week while waiting for word on his request for medical parole.
Stultz, 78, died of natural causes, said Limestone County Attorney Roy DeFriend, who waged a decades-long fight to keep Stultz from being released.
Stultz was denied parole at least 29 times, and each time he came up for review, DeFriend sent out the word and was joined by hundreds of Limestone County residents in protesting Stultz's release. Two years ago, Stultz's own daughter opposed his release, telling parole officials her father threatened to kill her grandmother if he were ever paroled.
Stultz was a ranch hand living in Mexia with a wife who was five months pregnant when he was convicted of killing 17-year-old high school student Kathy Jones at her Mexia home in 1969.
He also was convicted of killing 12-year-old Karen Kubat in Dallas, also in 1969. He was sentenced to death, but his sentence was commuted to life after the U.S. Supreme Court declared the death penalty unconstitutional in 1972.
"His death brings me no joy," DeFriend said. "As a prosecutor, it is our job to pursue justice, not vengeance. If you knew Kathy’s parents, Sonny and Florence Jones, the way I came to know them, you can see what happens when something, or someone, sinister, like Carlos Don Stultz, crosses your path in life. It changed their lives forever. It was important to them to keep Stultz behind bars, and everyone did their best to help keep him there."
Kathy Jones would be 69 if she had not been killed. Instead, DeFriend said, "she is forever 17."
"Kathy Jones was a bright, shining light," DeFriend said. "Her light was snuffed out by Stultz. It was a sadistic crime which shocked the entire community. A jury said he should die for his crimes, yet he got to live a long time. Ultimately, he did get a true life sentence. For the Jones family, I’m glad this is over."
Stultz was denied parole in March 2018 and was not supposed to come up for review again until February 2023. However, Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials notified DeFriend last year that Stultz was under review for parole because of his medical condition. That request was denied in January, but DeFriend was notified earlier this month that Stultz was seeing medical parole again.
Stultz and his wife were living with her mother in Mexia when he killed Jones, a popular high school student who was a twirler and played in the band. Stultz’s mother-in-law alerted authorities after she found his bloody clothes in the washing machine and was aware of Jones' disappearance.
After the woman called police, Stultz confessed to a polygraph operator and led authorities to Jones’ body, DeFriend said. An autopsy later revealed that Stultz stabbed her 18 times and sexually assaulted after she was dead.