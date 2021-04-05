 Skip to main content
Investigators ID body found on Highway 6 in Hallsburg
The McLennan County Sheriff's Department is investigating a body that was found Monday along Highway 6 in Hallsburg.

The body, identified as Charles Ray Mason, 62, was found in the 7900 block of East Highway 6, sheriff's officials said.

According to Captain Steve January with the Criminal Investigation Division, sheriff's deputies responded to a call at approximately 7:40 a.m. about "a man down." 

The body was sent for an autopsy and the investigation is in the preliminary stages, according to January. 

Mason's next of kin has been notified.

Reporter

Hailing from the Chicagoland area, Amaris E. Rodriguez is a 2019 graduate of Northeastern Illinois University and formerly worked the Journal & Topics news organization in Des Plains, Ill. Steve Boggs Editor

