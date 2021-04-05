Investigators ID body found on Highway 6 in Hallsburg

The McLennan County Sheriff's Department is investigating a body that was found Monday along Highway 6 in Hallsburg.

The body, identified as Charles Ray Mason, 62, was found in the 7900 block of East Highway 6, sheriff's officials said.

According to Captain Steve January with the Criminal Investigation Division, sheriff's deputies responded to a call at approximately 7:40 a.m. about "a man down."

The body was sent for an autopsy and the investigation is in the preliminary stages, according to January.

Mason's next of kin has been notified.

