Investigators seek to ID body found on Highway 6 in Hallsburg

The McLennan County Sheriff's Department is investigating a body that was found Monday along Highway 6 in Hallsburg.
The body, which has not been identified, was found in the 7900 block of East Highway 6, sheriff's officials said.
