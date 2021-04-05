 Skip to main content
Investigators seek to ID body found on Highway 6 in Hallsburg
The McLennan County Sheriff's Department is investigating a body that was found Monday along Highway 6 in Hallsburg.

The body, which has not been identified, was found in the 7900 block of East Highway 6, sheriff's officials said.

