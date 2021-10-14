Jailed Lorena teen charged with bestiality

Dickson said officers were able to work with Instagram and request emergency records showing the name, email address and phone number used to register the account. The phone number was linked to Weber’s father, he said.

Officers determined Weber was not at school at the time of the threat, Dickson said.

“The school has a procedure that they do whenever they receive a threat like this,” Dickson said. “It can be anywhere from extra monitoring of the premises and it could go to a full lockdown, but that is the school’s policy.”

He said no weapons or explosives were found at the time of Weber’s arrest. During an interview with officers, Weber said he sent the threat because he did not want to go to school and was hoping classes would be canceled, police reported.

Weber remains jailed under bonds totaling $15,000.

