Jailed man accused of assaulting jailer, breaking officer's pinky

A man jailed since June on a family violence assault charge was charged with new offenses after he reportedly broke a jailer's finger and spit at an officer inside McLennan County Jail on Sunday, an arrest affidavit states.

Christopher Paul Dool, 35, of Waco, faces a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer and a third-degree felony charge of harassment of a peace officer. The charges were added to his June 18 arrest for a Class A misdemeanor charge of family violence assault, jail records states.

According to the affidavit, Dool was accused of getting into a verbal fight with another inmate in his housing unit inside McLennan County Jail on Sunday. Officers reportedly tried to separate the involved inmates and when officers tried to place handcuffs on Dool, he "became uncooperative" and resisted officers, fighting them by swinging his arms and kicking.

Jailers reported it took about 10 minutes to get Dool under control by placing him in an emergency restraint chair, the affidavit states. During the melee, Dool allegedly spit on an officer, officers reported.

After Dool was secured, a jailer reported his hand was injured. The jailer was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where an X-ray revealed his pinky was broken.