Jailed man charged with manslaughter in July beating

A 19-year-old Waco man who was jailed in July after he allegedly assaulted another man with a knife and baseball bat is now charged with manslaughter in his death, Waco police reported Tuesday.

Jason Ivy was arrested July 13 on multiple assault charges in the attack against Steven Sanders, 43, at a house in the 800 block of North 11th Street. Police said Sanders was trying to intervene in an incident between Ivy and a woman.

Sanders was found in the street after the attack and later died of his wounds at a Waco hospital.

On Tuesday, about two months after the deadly attack, police filed a felony manslaughter charge against Ivy, who remained in custody at McLennan County Jail.

Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said once the autopsy was complete, investigators learned that Sanders died of a heart attack caused by the physical stress of the attack. Sanders would have turned 44 years old Monday, Bynum said.