Jailed man charged with witness tampering

Investigators added a witness tampering charge Monday against a man who sent threatening letters from jail, an arrest affidavit states. Police had previously accused him of taking advantage of the recipient as he helped her stay in the United States after her visa expired.

Daniel Andres Kwon, 34, of Houston, initially was arrested, along with two women, on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop in Lacy Lakeview mid-June. Last month, McLennan County Sheriff's Office officials added a continuous smuggling of a person charge against Kwon. They discovered he had married one of the women in April as her visa was expiring, and text messages on his phone indicate he was using her "immigration status to his benefit and possibly the financial benefit of others," according to an affidavit for the smuggling of a person charge.

While in jail, Kwon has sent letters to his wife, who also remains jailed, that demonstrate an attempt to keep her from cooperating with police, according to the witness tampering affidavit.