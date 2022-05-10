Jailed: Pair accused of armed robbery at Waco area cellphone shop

McLennan County officials unsealed an indictment Monday from a January 2021 armed robbery of a Waco area cellphone shop.

A Houston woman accused of several robberies across Texas, and this Waco robbery, as well as her possible accomplice, are both in custody at the McLennan County Jail. Her indictment was unsealed Monday.

Ayona Krystyne Tunstill, 26, of Houston, was transferred Friday from confinement in Bexar County, where she was serving a 15-year sentence in a state facility, to McLennan County Jail, according to a jail official and jail records.

She was arraigned Saturday. The judge set her bail at $185,000 for two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and placing someone in fear for their life, stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, armed robbery of Waco-area Cricket Wireless store in the 1600 block of North Valley Mills Drive.

Her alleged accomplice, Aaron Stephon Akins, 28, of Indiana, continued in McLennan County custody where jail records show he has been confined on $150,000 bail, also for armed robbery with a deadly weapon, since July of last year. He was transferred from Lee County Jail, where their Waco arrest affidavits state both were arrested following a similar robbery in Giddings on Jan. 24, 2021.

In the Waco robbery, witnesses said and security video showed the two posed as customers, according to affidavits. Waco police say Akins produced a small semi-automatic handgun and forced the two store employees into a storage room at gunpoint.

At the same time, Tunstill stepped out of the store briefly and returned with a duffel bag, in which she placed $623 cash and about 20 brand-new cellphones, including the two employees’ phones, the affidavit states.

Tunstill and Akins were seen leaving the scene in a black Chevrolet Camaro, the affidavit states.

The affidavit also states the pair were suspects in, or arrested for, several other robberies, each with a similar method, in Leander, San Antonio and Houston.

