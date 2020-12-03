Joe Bryan on quest for innocence finding in wife's 1985 shooting death

"We recognize this is a Hail Mary effort, but it is a meritorious one when you are a wrongfully convicted, innocent person, like Joe," Freud said. "We've said it before and will continue to say as long as there remain legal avenues to try to get justice for Joe, we will not stop."

Bryan was convicted of murdering his wife in 1985. That conviction was reversed and he was found guilty again on retrial in Comanche County in 1989. A retired judge denied Bryan's relief requests after hearings in 2018, despite new concessions from an officer who admitted his trial testimony concerning blood-spatter evidence was flawed, and testimony from an expert who explained why the officer's conclusions were wrong.

"I have never seen testimony from an expert that is as compelling as the expert testimony in Joe's case, because the expert in Joe's case got on the stand at Joe's hearing and said it was just a nightmare," Clayton said. "The expert said the evidence used against Joe was so false, so incorrect, that it was a nightmare. It was just horrific. You never hear an expert say anything like that."

Clayton said she is amazed by Bryan's attitude despite being locked up for so many years for a crime he insists he did not commit.

"He is trying to keep a positive attitude, even though these horrible things happened to him," she said. "His life has been taken from him, in a sense, and it is difficult to keep a positive attitude with that reality in your life. I don't know how he manages to keep such love and positivity in his life after having gone through something like this."

