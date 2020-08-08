Johnson makes mark on DA's office with firing decisions

The three, two men and a woman, went through extensive interviews and probing FBI background investigations before they were offered the jobs. Johnson and Barnes were keenly aware of those lengthy procedures and none was fired. All worked in the DA's office until they left for the federal positions.

"It just takes some time to get our staff taken care of and get the right people," Johnson said. "We want folks who are going to work hard and get along with others. What we didn't do when we got here, which would have been a horrible mistake, was walk in the door and start firing people. We tried to give everybody a chance and see what they would do, and we've done that."

Segrest, the longest-serving DA in McLennan County history with five terms, said most personnel decisions he made during his tenure were with the able assistance of experienced prosecutors with which he surrounded himself. The buck stopped with him, he said, but those hiring and firing decisions were left to a majority recommendation.