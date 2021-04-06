Judge decides against gag order in Grider Capitol riot case

The federal judge presiding over vineyard owner Christopher Grider's case did not impose a gag order during a hearing Tuesday but informally reminded attorneys on both sides about federal rules regarding comments to the media.

Grider, co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyard in Bruceville-Eddy, remains free on bail and is charged in a seven-count federal indictment for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the District of Columbia ordered the parties to be prepared to discuss the possibility of a gag order after Grider's attorney, Brent Mayr, and Michael Sherwin, former U.S. attorney for the D.C. District, appeared on "60 Minutes" last month discussing the case.

While Jackson said she would not be issuing a gag order, she reviewed with Mayr and Assistant U.S. Attorney Candace Wong the rules governing comments to the media about pending cases and cautioned them not to allow their comments to prejudice the proceedings.

The judge denied a motion filed by media outlets including The Washington Post, ABC, CNN and ProPublica to intervene in opposition to the potential gag order since she decided not to impose one.

Mayr, of Houston, declined comment after the 20-minute telephonic hearing Tuesday.