Judge denies bond reduction for suspected hit-and-run driver

A judge on Thursday rejected bond reduction efforts by an 18-year-old man charged in an August hit-and-run incident that seriously injured a Waco woman.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco's 19th State District Court denied a motion from Oscar Valentin Lopez to reduce the $250,000 bond set by Strother after Lopez was indicted Sept. 17 on a second-degree felony aggravated assault charge and a third-degree felony evading arrest or detention with a vehicle count.
Lopez was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities last month when he tried to cross the U.S.-Mexican border to come back into the United States. He was indicted in an Aug. 30 wreck that critically injured Waco resident Ashley Bass in the Mountainview neighborhood area.
Lopez was detained 10 days later while trying to cross through a checkpoint in Laredo after spending time in Mexico, Waco police said. Lopez was released on a $40,000 bond by Webb County officials before he could be returned to McLennan County, officials said.
Strother told Lopez he denied his request for bond reduction because of the serious nature of the offense and his ties to Mexico.
Lopez was free on the Webb County bond when he went to court Thursday with his attorney, Brian Bolton, of Dallas, to try to get his post-indictment bond reduced. Lopez was taken into custody after the hearing and remains in the McLennan County Jail.
Bass was injured seriously while walking to visit a friend in the 2400 block of Arroyo Road. Lopez is accused of speeding away from a traffic stop, then hitting Bass before he crashed his car and fled on foot.
