Judge denies bond relief for Waco man jailed almost 3 years, sets Sept. 7 trial date

A judge declined to grant bond relief Tuesday for a Waco man who was re-indicted last month, a day after his felony case was dismissed. The bond decision followed assurances the man's child sexual assault case would go to trial next month.
Judge Susan Kelly of Waco's 54th State District Court denied a defense motion for a personal recognizance bond or a reduced bond for David Tovar Ramirez, who spent almost three years in jail before prosecutors dismissed the charge against him July 21.
Prosecutors dismissed the charge against Ramirez after Kelly denied a motion from the state to postpone Ramirez's trial when Ramirez's attorney, Jessi Freud, rescinded her approval for a prosecution witness who was unavailable to testify in person to testify via teleconference.
After Kelly denied the continuance, prosecutors dismissed the charge against Ramirez. However, they arranged for him to be indicted again on the same charge the following day. Ramirez, jailed for two years and nine months, was released from jail for six days after the dismissal and before he was taken into custody again on the new indictment.
Kelly declined to reduce Ramirez's $250,000 bond to $25,000 or grant the PR bond request after getting assurances Tuesday from prosecutor Sydney Tuggle and Freud that Ramirez could be tried Sept. 7 unless the current surge in COVID-19 cases changes the county's ability to conduct trials safely.
"Let me make this clear," Kelly said during the brief hearing. "This case is going. Does the state understand that? Does the defense understand that?"
Tuggle and Freud both said yes.
Ramirez, charged with first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child, is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old family member who reported the alleged abuse nine years later.