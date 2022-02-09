Judge denies Grider motion to dismiss count in Capitol riot case

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday rejected a motion from Christopher Ray Grider to dismiss the most serious charge in the seven-count indictment against him for his participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Grider's attorney, Brent Mayr, of Houston, was seeking to dismiss Count 4 of the indictment, which carries a maximum 20-year prison term. Mayr claimed the statute fails to state an offense, fails to provide adequate notice of what Grider is charged with and does not ensure that the grand jury has found “sufficient evidence of the necessary elements of the offense.”
U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the District of Columbia denied the dismissal motion Wednesday, as other judges faced with the same motion from others arrested in the Capitol riot have done.
"We’re disappointed but not surprised, especially given that other judges have denied the motion," Mayr said by email. "We still, however, believe that the law is on our side. The government has overcharged Mr. Grider with an inapplicable law and we look forward to appealing this decision to a higher court when and if the time comes."
Prosecutors, who may have been waiting on the judge's ruling, have not offered Grider a plea agreement, and no trial date has been set.
Grider, 40, a Chilton resident and co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards in Bruceville-Eddy, faces a maximum of 33½ years in federal prison if convicted on the two felony and five misdemeanor counts. He remains free on bond but is wearing an ankle monitor ordered by the court.
Count 4 of the indictment alleges Grider “attempted to, and did corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, that is, a proceeding before Congress, by entering and remaining in the United States Capitol without authority and engaging in disorderly and disruptive conduct and destroying federal property.”
Mayr argued that the statute is unconstitutionally vague. The judge disagreed.
"The Court begins from the presumption that 'statutes are not automatically invalidated as vague simply because difficulty is found in determining whether certain marginal offenses fall within their language,' Kollar-Kotelly's order states. "A law is unconstitutionally vague when it 'fails to give ordinary people fair notice of the conduct it punishes, or (is) so standardless that it invites arbitrary enforcement.'
"Because the affidavit in support of the government’s complaint alleges that Defendant 'knowingly, and with the intent to impede or disrupt' used unlawful means to obstruct the certification of the Electoral College vote, it cannot be said that Defendant himself did not have fair notice that the statute criminalized the conduct alleged in the complaint," the judge wrote.
"The problem here for the government is that the only real applicable laws that Chris, and many others, possibly violated that day for their unlawful entry into the Capitol is punishable by only six months imprisonment," Mayr said. "Under Texas state law, its criminal trespass, it's a Class B misdemeanor, and likewise only punishable by a maximum of six months in jail.
"The government obviously wants a bigger pound of flesh so they’re trying to stretch it and claim that Chris obstructed justice when there was no justice being administered on January 6. The law he’s accused of breaking in that count is titled, 'Tampering with a witness, victim, or informant.' As we all know, there were no witnesses, alleged victims, or informants testifying before Congress on January 6. What will be truly unfortunate is if the government spends enormous time and resources trying Chris' and hundreds of other defendants’ cases only to have them overturned later on appeal," Mayr said.
After entering the Capitol, Grider and others made their way to the Speaker’s Lobby immediately outside the House Chamber. Grider can be seen on video handing a helmet to another man, who used it to break glass in the doorway after the other man had been punching the glass with his bare fist.
On the other side of the doorway, members of Congress and their staffs were evacuating the House Chamber. Moments after the glass was broken, Ashli Babbitt, who tried to climb through the doorway, was shot and killed by a Capitol police lieutenant on the other side.
Grider's case was assigned to Kollar-Kotelly after the previous judge, Ketanji Brown Jackson, was appointed in June to replace U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Jackson has been named as a possible presidential appointee to replace the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court.