Judge denies Grider motion to dismiss count in Capitol riot case

"The problem here for the government is that the only real applicable laws that Chris, and many others, possibly violated that day for their unlawful entry into the Capitol is punishable by only six months imprisonment," Mayr said. "Under Texas state law, its criminal trespass, it's a Class B misdemeanor, and likewise only punishable by a maximum of six months in jail.

"The government obviously wants a bigger pound of flesh so they’re trying to stretch it and claim that Chris obstructed justice when there was no justice being administered on January 6. The law he’s accused of breaking in that count is titled, 'Tampering with a witness, victim, or informant.' As we all know, there were no witnesses, alleged victims, or informants testifying before Congress on January 6. What will be truly unfortunate is if the government spends enormous time and resources trying Chris' and hundreds of other defendants’ cases only to have them overturned later on appeal," Mayr said.

After entering the Capitol, Grider and others made their way to the Speaker’s Lobby immediately outside the House Chamber. Grider can be seen on video handing a helmet to another man, who used it to break glass in the doorway after the other man had been punching the glass with his bare fist.