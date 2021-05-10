Judge denies release for Waco ex-attorney who solicited sex from client's daughter

The girl testified she was “terrified and disgusted” by Layman’s improper text messages. She reported them to her mother, who contacted the sheriff’s office. Scaramucci, who specializes in trafficking and exploitation cases, took over the girl’s phone, posing as the teen in text message conversations with Layman, which he said quickly escalated to being more sexually explicit.

Scaramucci testified there were 109 pages of screen shots from the text message exchanges between Layman and the officer over the course of a month. The text messages started out with Layman telling the girl that he was going to make it his “mission” to teach her how to party. When he asked her what she liked to drink, she replied Dr Pepper.

After the deputy began his investigation, the messages became more explicit, with Layman describing sex acts he wanted to perform on the girl and asking her to call him “Daddy.”

Tuggle told the judge at the December sentencing that Layman was placed on probation by Baylor University Law School officials for “sexting,” or sending texts with obscene photos, to fellow students.