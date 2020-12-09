Judge: Ex-attorney who solicited client's teen daughter not entitled to selective witness list

A judge denied a defense motion Wednesday for prosecutors to winnow their witness list for next week’s sentencing hearing for a former Waco attorney who sent inappropriate text messages to his client’s 14-year-old daughter.

Waco attorney Robert Callahan, who represents former attorney Kyle Layman, even dusted off an old document filed in the Twin Peaks biker shootout cases he called “motion to identify the needle in the haystack” in an effort to get state prosecutors to be more specific about their witness list.

Judge Ralph Strother of Waco’s 19th State District Court questioned whether Callahan is even entitled to a witness list for the sentencing hearing, set for Tuesday morning. He reminded Callahan that he met with him and prosecutor Sydney Tuggle in his chambers recently and Tuggle agreed to provide a witness list for the upcoming hearing.

Tuggle agreed with the judge that Callahan probably was not entitled to a witness list for the hearing, but she gave him one containing 32 names. Callahan was in court Wednesday asking the judge to order Tuggle and prosecutor Will Hix to reduce the number of names to those only likely to be called.