Judge: Ex-attorney who solicited client's teen daughter not entitled to selective witness list

A judge denied a defense motion Wednesday for prosecutors to winnow their witness list for next week’s sentencing hearing for a former Waco attorney who sent inappropriate text messages to his client’s 14-year-old daughter.
Waco attorney Robert Callahan, who represents former attorney Kyle Layman, even dusted off an old document filed in the Twin Peaks biker shootout cases he called “motion to identify the needle in the haystack” in an effort to get state prosecutors to be more specific about their witness list.
Judge Ralph Strother of Waco’s 19th State District Court questioned whether Callahan is even entitled to a witness list for the sentencing hearing, set for Tuesday morning. He reminded Callahan that he met with him and prosecutor Sydney Tuggle in his chambers recently and Tuggle agreed to provide a witness list for the upcoming hearing.
Tuggle agreed with the judge that Callahan probably was not entitled to a witness list for the hearing, but she gave him one containing 32 names. Callahan was in court Wednesday asking the judge to order Tuggle and prosecutor Will Hix to reduce the number of names to those only likely to be called.
Layman, 32, a Baylor University Law School graduate, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal solicitation of a minor in exchange for the McLennan County District Attorney’s office dismissing two similar counts and is seeking to be placed on deferred probation. Tuggle said she will oppose Layman’s request for probation.
The judge ordered a background report on Layman and will consider the findings in the report and testimony from the hearing before sentencing Layman, who faces up to 10 years in prison on the third-degree felony charge. The 14-year-old girl and her mother are expected to testify at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Tuggle said.
While Callahan argued that he was entitled to the shortened witness list because he said next week’s court date amounts to a sentencing trial, witnesses are not called at the vast majority of sentencing hearings after a defendant pleads guilty. Victim-impact statements frequently are given at sentencings, but that differs from actual court testimony.
“Today’s hearing was to prevent trial by ambush,” Callahan said. “Sometimes prosecutors hide the ball by burying relevant information in a pile of random information. Everyone’s entitled to due process. The motion just asked the state to play fair.”
Tuggle and Hix declined comment after the hearing, although Tuggle said she intends to call a much shorter list of witnesses at the sentencing hearing.
Layman, who remains free on bond, already has surrendered his law license. The district attorney’s office rejected Layman’s request for entry into its pretrial diversion program, leading Layman to seek deferred probation from the judge and to plead guilty without benefit of a sentencing recommendation from prosecutors.
In deferred probation cases, there is no final judgment of guilt if a defendant successfully completes probation.
Officials arrested Layman after a 14-year-old girl’s mother, a former client of Layman’s, reported inappropriate text messages between Layman and her daughter.
McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Joseph Scaramucci took over the text message conversations with Layman, posing as the teen, after the girl’s mother alerted authorities about the texts. Scaramucci said the last text message he received from Layman while posing as the girl was on the day authorities arrested Layman.
Layman represented a family member of the girl and asked for the girl’s phone number to talk about the case with her, according to court documents. Later, Layman’s conversations with the girl became more personal, and he asked her about “partying, providing him with lap dances and discussing making out with her,” arrest documents state.
Layman mentioned drinking alcohol with the girl in one text message. He asked for a picture of the girl and responded, “you look older” than 14, according to arrest affidavits.
Layman told the girl through texts that he wanted to engage in specific sexual activities with her and asked her to call him “Daddy,” arrest documents allege.
