Judge grants PR bond for cancer-stricken child sexual abuse defendant

"The disease has accelerated quite a bit in the last two weeks," Schwieger said. "The doctors say the treatments have run their course, and at this point, what's left is either a transplant or some other experimental treatment because they are at the end of the rope."

Schwieger said there are experimental treatments available through a Veterans Affairs facility in Houston, but not locally.

Prosecutor Will Hix argued against the bond reduction. He said Bohannon's condition makes him even more of a threat to the alleged victim and her family because "he has nothing left to lose."

Hix said he called her and her family after the hearing to inform them of the judge's decision. He said they were disappointed and scared knowing Bohannon will be out of jail.

Bohannon is charged with sexually assaulting a girl for three years beginning in August 2014 when she was 14.

“The victim was not able to deal with the trauma of her past until about Oct. 17, 2020,” a Waco police detective wrote in an arrest affidavit.

Testimony from a previous bond reduction hearing indicated Bohannon had a previous relationship with one of the girl's family members.