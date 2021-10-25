Judge halts AG lawsuit against Waco, La Vega ISD mask mandates pending high court ruling

Midway and McGregor schools also were included as defendants in the original lawsuit, but the AG agreed to dismiss them after Midway argued it had no such mandate in place and McGregor said its mandate was not enforced.

Dallas attorney Carlos Lopez, a former state district judge who represents Waco and La Vega, argued in his motion to abate the cases in a hearing Oct. 12 that 95% of courts that have heard similar motions have ruled against the attorney general’s office. He noted appeals of those rulings already are pending in the Austin intermediate appellate court and suggested that for the sake of judicial economy and to prevent a confusing patchwork of rulings on the same issue that Menard abate the two cases in Waco and wait for the other cases to be resolved.

Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon has said the district decided to issue the mask mandate after the deaths of local educators and an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of the school year. Since the mandate was instituted, COVID-19 cases in schools have decreased, officials have said.

Rusek argued at the Oct. 12 hearing that the state appears to be "forum shopping" by continuing to press Menard for the temporary injunction after losing that issue in a number of other courts around the state.