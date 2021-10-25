Judge halts AG lawsuit against Waco, La Vega ISD mask orders pending high court ruling

Assistant Attorney General Will Wassdorf told Menard that McLennan County is the proper venue for the lawsuit because Waco and La Vega schools are violating the mask mandate ban and they are in McLennan County.

“The venue to sue Waco and La Vega is not proper in Travis County,” Wassdorf said. “If we allow the Travis County cases to continue and sit on our laurels until it is over, we will be right back here to establish that Waco and La Vega violated the mask mandate.”

Wassdorf said the cases should focus on the fact that the school districts are violating Abbott's emergency order, which he said carries the same weight as law.

Waco ISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said school officials are pleased with the judge’s ruling.

“We very much appreciate her careful consideration of the issues in this case,” DeBeer said. “We will, as we have been doing, continue to monitor developments in the other cases around the state, particularly those that are further along in the process.”

Waco ISD ended last week with seven reported COVID cases and a total of 796 since Aug. 1. Twelve out of 15 elementary schools reported no cases last week and four of seven secondary schools also reported no cases.