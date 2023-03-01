Prosecutors in the murder retrial of a former Waco home day care operator, accused in the 2013 death of an infant in her care, will be able to use a medical examiner's finding that the child's death was a homicide, the trail judge ruled Wednesday.

Defense attorneys for Marian Fraser, 59, argued the homicide finding should be thrown out because it was based on hair follicle testing that already is excluded from the trial, but Judge David Hodges allowed the finding into evidence.

Fraser is on trial this week in Waco's 19th State District Court. Her 2015 murder conviction in the case was overturned on appeal, and she was granted a new trial. She is accused of giving 4-month-old Clara Felton a fatal dose of diphenhydramine, or Benadryl, while the child was at Fraser's home-based Spoiled Rotten Day Care on Hilltop Drive. Clara was found unresponsive at about 2:50 p.m. March 4, 2013. Fraser has said she did not give the girl Benadryl. Clara's grandfather is McLennan County Judge Scott Felton.

In a hearing Wednesday afternoon outside the presence of the jury, Hodges overruled defense objections to one of the findings and the manner of death recorded in Clara's autopsy.

Dr. Elizabeth Ventura, a medical examiner at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas, told the court she amended her autopsy findings and manner of death in August 2013 based on what she learned in a phone call from the lead detective in the case.

Ventura said Waco police Detective Mike Alston told her investigative information had been developed to show Fraser had given Benadryl to Clara without her parents' knowledge or permission. Ventura said she changed the manner of death in the autopsy report from unknown to homicide, and added information from Alston, with the approval from the institute's board of 10 medical examiners.

Defense attorney Christy Jack said part of the information Alston relayed in that phone call to Ventura came from hair-follicle testing that Hodges previously ruled inadmissible.

During a pretrial hearing in January, Jack introduced findings from the Texas Forensic Science Commission that the scientist who ran the lab that conducted the testing was not properly licensed. Hodges ruled the hair test results would be excluded from trial.

McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Will Hix argued Wednesday that the results of the hair follicle test themselves were not actually determined to faulty. He also said Ventura and Alston would be on the witness list to testify in the trial and that Fraser's attorneys would have the opportunity to cross examine them.

Ventura said she had no independent knowledge of the hair follicle evidence or the lab that produced it. She said she stands by her amendment to list the manner of death as homicide.

No one has questioned in court Ventura's finding that Clara died of an overdose of the drug sold under the brand name Benadryl.

In other testimony Wednesday, Cari Edison, a parent of another child at Fraser's day care, described how she was the one who informed Clara's mother there had been an incident.

Defense attorney Letty Martinez asked Edison on cross if she liked Spoiled Rotten, including Fraser's rules, structure and methods, enough to bring her second child there for nearly 11 months, after bringing her first for nearly two years.

"I did until I didn't," Edison said.

She brought her second child back for a brief time when Spoiled Rotten reopened following Clara's death, then took the child elsewhere, Edison said.

Edison said that the day Clara died, she was without her cellphone and called Fraser at about 3 p.m. while picking her first child up from a local school.

When she talked to Fraser at about 3 p.m., she sounded perfectly calm, Edison said. Edison said a firetruck passed her soon after she left the school, then an ambulance passed her in Fraser's neighborhood.

Driving up behind the ambulance at Fraser's home, Edison said she saw Fraser run out of her house franticly before tossing Edison her phone. Edison said Fraser had already dialed Clara's mother, and Edison had to tell her there was an incident and she should go to the hospital to be with her daughter.

A paramedic and EMT from the ambulance went inside Fraser's house while Edison talked on the phone.

Paramedic Jefferey Venable was among the first responders who tired to revive Clara. He testified Wednesday that firefighters from the Waco Fire Department had arrived before him.

One of the firefighters was using a handheld suction device to clear vomit obstructing the baby's airway when Venable walked into the home and asked the day care provider for a rundown of the child's condition, Venable said.

"She told me, 'I just put her down,'" Venable said.

On cross examination from Martinez, Venable said he did not recall what part of the phrase Fraser emphasized and did not know precisely what Fraser meant.

He said the child's skin was cool to the touch, indicating she may have been in arrest for more than a few minutes but still might be revived with measures such as rescue breathing or CPR, which he and his medic partner performed.

Testimony in the trial is expected to continue Thursday.