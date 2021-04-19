Judge orders hit-and-run defendant back to jail after new DWI charge

A Waco woman facing indictment in an alleged drunken hit-and-run wreck that nearly killed a Baylor University student in 2019 was sent back to jail Monday, after she was arrested on a new DWI charge and tested positive for cocaine while free on bond.

In a brief bond hearing, Judge Thomas West of 19th State District Court told Gabriela Shay Estrada that her "behavior is unacceptable in a free society." The judge sent Estrada to jail for 30 days as a condition of her bond, ordering her to be placed under house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor after her jail stint.

Estrada, 23, was indicted in March 2020 on charges of intoxication assault, aggravated assault and failure to stop and render aid in the hit-and-run incident on Dec. 15, 2019, in which 20-year-old Grace O’Heeron was badly injured while walking near South 12th Street and La Salle Avenue.

Estrada is charged with hitting O’Heeron, a Baylor student, as she was crossing La Salle Avenue about 2 a.m. and then fleeing the scene. O’Heeron was found lying in the roadway.

O'Heeron, 23, who graduated from Baylor in December with a bachelor of business administration degree in management information systems, said she was happy with the judge's decision.