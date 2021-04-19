Judge orders hit-and-run defendant back to jail after new DWI charge

A Waco woman facing indictment in an alleged drunken hit-and-run wreck that nearly killed a Baylor University student in 2019 was sent back to jail Monday, after she was arrested on a new DWI charge and tested positive for cocaine while free on bond.
In a brief bond hearing, Judge Thomas West of 19th State District Court told Gabriela Shay Estrada that her "behavior is unacceptable in a free society." The judge sent Estrada to jail for 30 days as a condition of her bond, ordering her to be placed under house arrest with a GPS ankle monitor after her jail stint.
Estrada, 23, was indicted in March 2020 on charges of intoxication assault, aggravated assault and failure to stop and render aid in the hit-and-run incident on Dec. 15, 2019, in which 20-year-old Grace O’Heeron was badly injured while walking near South 12th Street and La Salle Avenue.
Estrada is charged with hitting O’Heeron, a Baylor student, as she was crossing La Salle Avenue about 2 a.m. and then fleeing the scene. O’Heeron was found lying in the roadway.
O'Heeron, 23, who graduated from Baylor in December with a bachelor of business administration degree in management information systems, said she was happy with the judge's decision.
"I feel like that was the best he was able to do at this time, so I am glad he did that," O'Heeron said. "I'm not sure if she is just trying to have a good time and party with friends or is just totally disregarding what will happen in the future. But I feel like she hasn't been taking it as seriously as she should have been. Maybe now she will take things more seriously. Maybe third time is the charm."
O'Heeron is referring to a hearing in November in which former 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother found Estrada's $75,000 bond insufficient and increased it to $100,000 after police uncovered Facebook videos that appeared to show Estrada smoking marijuana and drinking from a brown paper sack while free on bond.
Estrada, a single mother, was released from jail the same day after posting the higher bond.
On April 10, she was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving after she crashed her 2017 Nissan Rogue into a utility pole near the La Salle Avenue traffic circle, just blocks from where O'Heeron was hit.
West summoned Estrada for Monday's hearing after learning of her most recent arrest and receiving reports that she tested positive for cocaine and marijuana while free on bond.
Prosecutor Kristin Parker argued during the hearing that Estrada has been driving without a valid license and poses a danger to the community.
West also told Estrada that she is not allowed to drive for any reason, and advised her to make other arrangements to get to the diaper plant where she works once she is released.
"I think the judge was clear," said Estrada's attorney, Cody Cleveland. "He is in a tough spot. Ms. Estrada has the right to let the new charge play out because she is innocent until proven guilty. But at the same time, the judge has to make the decision he feels protect the community at large."
O'Heeron moved back to Houston after she graduated and is considering seeking a graduate degree in computer forensics at Sam Houston State University.
She spent a month in the hospital after suffering traumatic brain injuries, multiple skull fractures, a shattered pelvis and leg injuries. She said she is expected to suffer lifelong neurological and psychological effects from her brain injury and is dealing with short-term memory loss, attention deficit and other ailments.
"I'm just hoping she will stop drinking and driving and she will learn from her mistakes and stop doing what she has been doing, especially on (La Salle), because a lot of Baylor students walk along that street," O'Heeron said.
Estrada has a tentative June 1 trial date.