Judge sentences man to 20 years for child sex assault he committed as a juvenile

A 19-year-old Waco man with a history of sex offenses was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child when he was 15.

Christopher Cummins pleaded guilty in September to three counts of aggravated assault after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office certified him as an adult in the case. He was indicted last year based on a report that he assaulted a 10-year-old girl when he was 15.

He was seeking probation without the benefit of a plea bargain.

Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court sentenced Cummins to three concurrent 20-year prison terms, after reviewing a presentence report that said Cummins was a high risk to offend again and hearing testimony from a psychologist.

Cummins had been placed on juvenile probation in 2013 for criminal mischief. A year later, he was placed on juvenile probation again as a 12-year-old after he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl.

Defense attorney Sam Martinez was seeking probation for Cummins, arguing that as a young man, Cummins would be able to benefit more from counseling and treatment than a prison term.