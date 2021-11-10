Judge sentences man to 20 years for child sex assault he committed as a juvenile

A 19-year-old Waco man with a history of sex offenses was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child when he was 15.
Christopher Cummins pleaded guilty in September to three counts of aggravated assault after the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office certified him as an adult in the case. He was indicted last year based on a report that he assaulted a 10-year-old girl when he was 15.
He was seeking probation without the benefit of a plea bargain.
Judge Thomas West of Waco’s 19th State District Court sentenced Cummins to three concurrent 20-year prison terms, after reviewing a presentence report that said Cummins was a high risk to offend again and hearing testimony from a psychologist.
Cummins had been placed on juvenile probation in 2013 for criminal mischief. A year later, he was placed on juvenile probation again as a 12-year-old after he sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl.
Defense attorney Sam Martinez was seeking probation for Cummins, arguing that as a young man, Cummins would be able to benefit more from counseling and treatment than a prison term.
“I am disappointed in the ruling based on the offense occurring when he was a juvenile,” Martinez said Wednesday. “I understand he had prior criminal history, but again, this all occurred when he was a juvenile. I hope he is able to get treatment while in prison and I hope he is released on parole as soon as possible.”
Cummins must be given credit for serving at least 10 years before he is eligible for parole.
Prosecutor Will Hix said after the sentencing hearing that the judge made the right decision.
“We believe that Judge West reached an outcome in his decision today that reflects justice for this community and for the individual who was victimized by this defendant,” Hix said. “This represents the criminal justice system operating efficiently to reach the right result.”
Waco psychologist Lee Carter testified that he conducted a developmental study on Cummins when he was 3 and placed in foster care. He said younger sex offenders such as Cummins have a relative lack of psychological and physiological maturity, and that his age should be factored in when considering who he is and who he will be in five to 10 years.
Despite reports that Cummins did not respond well to previous treatment attempts, Carter said that does not mean he wouldn’t benefit from treatment now. He said younger offenders tend to be more receptive to treatment than older offenders, Carter said.