Judge Strother: COVID-19 rise means no more trials in 2020

District Attorney Barry Johnson said the situation is “frustrating.”

“We’ve managed to keep the system moving, we’ve had a grand jury that’s been really great in that they have stayed with us for six months as opposed to the usual three months,” Johnson said.

Johnson said there are between 2,500 and 3,000 felonies and about twice the number of misdemeanors in limbo right now.

“We’ve still done whatever we can do to move a lot of cases with plea bargains during this time,” Johnson said. “It’s not that we lowered offers, especially for violent offenders, but we’ve done everything we can to try to keep it moving.”

During a normal week, two felony courts would move 10 to 15 of the 20 cases on each of their dockets per week. Misdemeanors move more quickly. Currently, between 20% and 50% of that number get processed per week.

Johnson said about 600 inmates were awaiting trial at McLennan County Jail when the pandemic first came to Central Texas.

“It has really been tough on our criminal justice system, there is no doubt about it,” Johnson said.

Johnson said there is no clear answer for how the system can catch up when trials resume.

Strother is retiring at the end of the year and will be replaced by District Judge Vicki Menard. He said he never intended to leave the backlog of unresolved court cases, but his retirement is mandatory.

