Judge Strother: No more trials in 2020 with COVID-19 rise

Jury trials won’t resume in McLennan County until next year at the earliest, the area’s senior district judge said Monday, and the backlog of thousands of people waiting for their day in court is only growing.
Judge Ralph Strother of the 19th Judicial District Court Judge said he made the call to delay until after January because the county’s current case count and positivity rate have surpassed the numbers that originally motivated the courts to delay trials until at least Oct. 1. Strother said it could take two to three years for the system to catch up once trials resume.
Several weeks ago, Dr. Farley Verner, the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s public health authority, told Strother trials would be unsafe. McLennan County’s situation has only worsened since then.
“There’s not a specific number, it’s a judgment call,” Strother said. “Right now is just not the time to do it.”
Individual counties must decide for themselves when to resume trials. The county came up with a plan to resume trials, which involved moving the jury selection process into the Waco Convention Center, moving trials to the larger annex courtroom to allow for social distancing and consulting with the public health authority before resuming trials.
“So many of the cases I deal with, felony criminal cases, there’s a large percentage of those that are not going to be resolved except by going to trial anyway,” Strother said. “Since we’re not having any, none of those cases are getting resolved and that’s piling up.”
Strother said without the imminent pressure of a jury trial, the plea bargaining process has also slowed down.
“It’s a mess, actually,” Strother said. “It’s not that we’re not doing plea bargain cases, I did seven or eight this morning. But normally we’d be doing them by the droves.”
Jessica ‘Jessi’ Shaye Freud, a local criminal defense attorney, said the wait for jury trials in McLennan County was already far too long before the pandemic hit.
“The reality is we have a jail full of people … who are sitting with no court date in sight,” Freud said. “Nobody can tell them, an attorney can’t tell them, a prosecutor can’t tell them, a judge can’t tell them when they will realistically go to court.”
Freud said the situation is unfair, and called for all parties within the system to come up with some kind of relief plan for people awaiting trial who could safely be released back into the population.
“And that is the majority of people,” Freud said.
She said it’s especially a burden on those whose cases are most recent, who will likely wait the longest.
“Why are we knowingly leaving people in jail, for reasons that are beyond anybody’s control, with no court date?” Freud said. “This is not Guantanamo Bay. We do not indefinitely detain people.”
District Attorney Barry Johnson said the situation is “frustrating.”
“We’ve managed to keep the system moving, we’ve had a grand jury that’s been really great in that they have stayed with us for six months as opposed to the usual three months,” Johnson said.
Johnson said there are between 2,500 and 3,000 felonies and about twice the number of misdemeanors in limbo right now.
“We’ve still done whatever we can do to move a lot of cases with plea bargains during this time,” Johnson said. “It’s not that we lowered offers, especially for violent offenders, but we’ve done everything we can to try to keep it moving.”
During a normal week, two felony courts would move 10 to 15 of the 20 cases on each of their dockets per week. Misdemeanors move more quickly. Currently, between 20% and 50% of that number get processed per week.
Johnson said about 600 inmates were awaiting trial at McLennan County Jail when the pandemic first came to Central Texas.
“It has really been tough on our criminal justice system, there is no doubt about it,” Johnson said.
Johnson said there is no clear answer for how the system can catch up when trials resume.
Strother is retiring at the end of the year and will be replaced by District Judge Vicki Menard. He said he never intended to leave the backlog of unresolved court cases, but his retirement is mandatory.
