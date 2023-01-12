Judge tosses suit by ex-Waco police officer who claimed backlash for speaking on race

A federal judge in Waco has thrown out a lawsuit by a former Waco police officer who claims he was driven out of his job because of his outspoken views on race and community relations.

Stanley Mason sued the city and former Chief Ryan Holt, now city manager, in September 2020, claiming violation of his rights under the First, Fourth and Fourteenth amendments. After 25 years as a Waco officer, he had resigned from the department in February 2019.

U.S. Magistrate Jeffrey Manske issued a summary judgement ruling Tuesday, tossing out the case before a scheduled Jan. 23 trial date.

The original lawsuit “is largely devoid of any specific instances of retaliation by Holt,” Manske wrote in his ruling.

The suit outlines an incident in October 2018 in which Mason said he was not promptly provided backup to respond to a domestic violence call. The suit claims the incident, along with others, made Mason feel threatened by his treatment in the department and concerned for his personal safety, and effectively forced him to resign.

“A reasonable jury could not conclude that such an event was so intolerable that a reasonable person in the plaintiff’s position would have felt compelled to resign,” Manske wrote of the October 2018 incident.

In July 2016, Mason started posting Facebook videos, which branched out the next year into a blog and weekly call-in show called “Behind the Blue Curtain.”

“The success of the blog and Mason’s exercise of his free speech rights brought him unwarranted attention within the Waco Police Department. Mason is an African-American man.” the suit states. “The broadcasts never focused on Waco’s Police Department but, rather, on generalized areas of public interest regarding both the positives and the negatives of policing, a subject of intense public interest in this day and time. All broadcasts were done out of uniform, on his own time and at his own expense.”

Mason was anticipating the trial in pursuit of justice for the violation of his rights to free speech on matters of public concern, his attorney, Michael Roberts said by email.

“Mr. Mason is disappointed and disheartened by the Court's decision,” Roberts said.

The city of Waco agrees with Mankse’s ruling, Waco City Attorney Jennifer Richie said by email.

“The City agrees with the Court’s decision to grant summary judgment,” Richie said. “The City remains committed to an inclusive police department that respects the community while protecting it.”

Roberts said Mason enjoyed serving this community and, in return, is grateful for the support he received through the sacrifice of witnesses willing to testify to facts related to this lawsuit.

“Mr. Mason is evaluating his right to appeal and assessing his prospects of prevailing on appeal, fully recognizing the substantial financial burden and expenditure of time and energy,” he wrote.

In his ruling, Manske wrote that instead of citing specific evidence he was forced out of his job, Mason's suit refers to only 22 pages of an 447-page appendix “thus leaving the court to sift through his evidence in search of a material question of fact to salvage a poorly pleaded Complaint and Response.”

Mason’s Fourteenth Amendment claims are essentially an allegation that Holt oversaw a dissatisfactory working environment and bureaucratic process at the police department, Manske wrote.

“This does not constitute a violation of the plaintiff’s Fourteenth Amendment rights,” the judge wrote.