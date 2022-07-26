Judge's order aims to end patent case boom in Waco's federal court

A flood of patent cases into the Waco courtroom of U.S. District Judge Alan Albright is likely to slow with an order Monday requiring such cases to be randomly distributed among U.S. Western District judges.

Chief Judge Orlando L. Garcia of the Western District of Texas issued the order, which says due to the increased volume of new patent cases assigned to Waco, all patent cases filed on or after Monday must be randomly distributed among the 12 district judges of the Western District, which stretches from Waco to Austin, San Antonio and El Paso.

Albright's patent law case load, about a fifth of all such cases filed in 2020, has drawn criticism from U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina. They wrote in November to U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts expressing concern that the rush of patent cases to Waco amounted to “forum shopping."

“Forum shopping” is the practice of choosing the court or jurisdiction to file a case, which generally is chosen based on what court would have the most favorable rules for the position being argued.

Waco has become a haven for patent litigation due to Albright’s preference for patent cases. An article in the Duke Law Journal in 2021 says Albright effectively "advertised" his court as the best place for patent litigation in an effort to attract more patent law cases.

In patent law litigation, for a case to be heard in a certain court, the defendant must either have established its business in the state or have an established place of business within the district. This means a plaintiff can choose Albright’s court to file their case as long as the business the plaintiff is suing was established in Texas or has an established place of business within the Western District of Texas.

Since the Waco division of the Western District of Texas has only one judge, all cases filed in the Waco division would automatically be given to Albright.

The letter written by the senators says that before Albright took office, the district court in Waco heard one patent case per year on average, which jumped up to nearly 800 cases in 2020 and more than 900 in 2021.

“The extreme concentration of patent litigation in one district and the unseemly and inappropriate conduct that has accompanied this phenomenon are, in our view, the result of an absence of adequate rules regulating judicial assignment and venue for patent cases within a district,” the senators wrote.

The senators allege Albright’s actions were a misuse of his power.

A law clerk for Albright said Albright had no comment on the order.

After taking office in September 2018 as a Trump appointee, Albright began placing a focus on patent litigation, of which he has decades of experience.

According to the Duke Law Journal article, Albright advertised his courtroom “through presentations to patent lawyers, comments to the media, procedural practices and decisions in patent cases” as the best place to file a patent infringement lawsuit.

David G. Henry, a Baylor law professor, longtime patent litigator and managing partner at Munck, Wilson & Mandela Law Partners, said this order is a “seismic event” in the patent world. He said he estimates the order will cause a sharp decline in the number of patent cases Albright’s court hears as the cases are distributed across the Western District.

Henry said he saw the large concentration of patent cases in Waco as a good thing, as Albright’s expertise and enthusiasm for patent law allowed cases to be heard by someone who actually wants to hear them. He said many federal judges are inexperienced or uninterested in patent law.

“Judge Albright is probably the most experienced patent litigator; he knows patent law top to bottom,” Henry said. “Most federal judges don’t want to hear patent cases.”

Henry said after Albright took office, he hired experienced clerks and adopted rules and procedures to make his patent cases run as smoothly as possible. Henry said he is puzzled by those who have criticized Albright, as he believes most cases Albright heard were properly filed and that Albright’s expertise and enthusiasm had a positive benefit for patent litigation.

“Judge Albright did nothing wrong,” Henry said. “How can it be ‘unseemly’ for a court to provide, and for patent litigants to seek out such rarely available expertise in patent law, specially trained and experienced staff, and patent-specific standing orders that were drafted and frequently adjusted to, as perfectly as possible, provide even-handed, efficient and predictable handling of patent cases?”